AP Sportlight

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Lou Marson manager, Jairo Cuevas pitching coach, Brian Betancourth hitting coach, Ray Olmedo coach, Jonathan Fierro athletic trainer, Paul Cater strength and conditioning coach, Evan Roberts game planning strategist, Kyle Parisi video assistant and Cole Filosa clubhouse manager of Salt Lake (Triple-A West); Andy Schatzley manager, Michael Wuertz pitching coach, Kenny Hook hitting coach, Dann Bilardello coach, Will Whitehead athletic trainer, Henry Aleck strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Santos game planning strategist, Andrew Hansford video assistant and Nicholas Irwin clubhouse manager of Rocket City (Double-A South); Jack Howell manager, Doug Henry pitching coach, Brian Rupp hitting coach, Jack Santora coach, Dylan Culwell athletic trainer, Luis Cervantes strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Stamski game planning strategist, Gabriel Kaufmann video assistant and Jared Phillips clubhouse manager of Tri-City (High-A West); Ever Magallanes manager, Bo Martino pitching coach, Ryan Sebra hitting coach, Trevor Nyp coach, Masa Koyanagi athletic trainer, Jimmy Sanchez strength and conditioning coach, Derron Davis game planning strategist, Veronica Cobos video assistand and Bobby Barrett clubhouse manager of Inland Empire (Low-A West); Dave Stapleton manager, Gil Heredia and Derrin Ebert pitching coaches, Sean Kazmar hitting coach, Derek Florko coach, Geoff Hosteter athletic trainer, Adam Smith strength and conditioning coach, Regan Durham game planning strategist and Will Topham video assistant of the Arizona Complex League; Hector De La Cruz manager, Jose Marte and Enrique Gonzalez pitching coaches, Raywilly Gomez and Anel De Los Santos hitting coaches, Jauan Zapata outfield coach, Berbani Martinez coach, Rafael Abreu athletic trainer, Edinson Oviedo and Christopher Rodriguez strength and conditioning coaches, Martin Balbuena clubhouse manager and Ysrael Rojas assistant clubhouse manager of the Dominican Summer League.
Comments / 0