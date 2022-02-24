ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

1918 — The first neutral site game in NHL history is held in Quebec City. Frank Nighbor scores twice in the first period to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 1955 — Boston beats Milwaukee 62-57 at Providence, R.I. in a game...

www.gazettextra.com

Janesville Gazette

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles...
NHL
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
Janesville Gazette

Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21.
NHL
Miami Herald

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Janesville Gazette

Austin hosts Cincinnati for season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -162, FC Cincinnati +412, Draw +309; over/under is 2.5 goals. Austin opens the season at home against Cincinnati. Austin was 9-21-4 overall during the 2021 season while going 7-8-2 at home. Austin scored 35 goals a season ago, averaging 1.0 per game. Cincinnati compiled a...
MLS
Janesville Gazette

Chicago Fire visit Inter Miami in season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -103, Chicago +276, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals. Inter Miami takes on the Chicago Fire at home for the season opener. Miami was 12-17-5 overall in the 2021 season while going 7-8-2 at home. Miami scored 36 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 53.
MLS
Janesville Gazette

Friday's Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Lou Marson manager, Jairo Cuevas pitching coach, Brian Betancourth hitting coach, Ray Olmedo coach, Jonathan Fierro athletic trainer, Paul Cater strength and conditioning coach, Evan Roberts game planning strategist, Kyle Parisi video assistant and Cole Filosa clubhouse manager of Salt Lake (Triple-A West); Andy Schatzley manager, Michael Wuertz pitching coach, Kenny Hook hitting coach, Dann Bilardello coach, Will Whitehead athletic trainer, Henry Aleck strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Santos game planning strategist, Andrew Hansford video assistant and Nicholas Irwin clubhouse manager of Rocket City (Double-A South); Jack Howell manager, Doug Henry pitching coach, Brian Rupp hitting coach, Jack Santora coach, Dylan Culwell athletic trainer, Luis Cervantes strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Stamski game planning strategist, Gabriel Kaufmann video assistant and Jared Phillips clubhouse manager of Tri-City (High-A West); Ever Magallanes manager, Bo Martino pitching coach, Ryan Sebra hitting coach, Trevor Nyp coach, Masa Koyanagi athletic trainer, Jimmy Sanchez strength and conditioning coach, Derron Davis game planning strategist, Veronica Cobos video assistand and Bobby Barrett clubhouse manager of Inland Empire (Low-A West); Dave Stapleton manager, Gil Heredia and Derrin Ebert pitching coaches, Sean Kazmar hitting coach, Derek Florko coach, Geoff Hosteter athletic trainer, Adam Smith strength and conditioning coach, Regan Durham game planning strategist and Will Topham video assistant of the Arizona Complex League; Hector De La Cruz manager, Jose Marte and Enrique Gonzalez pitching coaches, Raywilly Gomez and Anel De Los Santos hitting coaches, Jauan Zapata outfield coach, Berbani Martinez coach, Rafael Abreu athletic trainer, Edinson Oviedo and Christopher Rodriguez strength and conditioning coaches, Martin Balbuena clubhouse manager and Ysrael Rojas assistant clubhouse manager of the Dominican Summer League.
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Columbus Crew host the Vancouver Whitecaps in season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -165, Vancouver +493, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals. The Columbus Crew start the season at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Crew went 13-13-8 overall and 10-4-3 at home last season. The Crew scored 46 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 45. The...
MLS
Janesville Gazette

Colorado hosts No. 2 Arizona following Tubelis' 23-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points in Arizona's 97-77 win over the Utah Utes. The Buffaloes are 11-5 in home games. Colorado has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
BOULDER, CO
Janesville Gazette

Report: Former NFL OC Rich Scangarello replacing Liam Coen at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rich Scangarello, an assistant in the NFL the last five seasons, will reportedly be the University of Kentucky’s next offensive coordinator. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report that Scangarello, who last season was the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks coach, will be hired by UK. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman later reported the same move.
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Colorado Rapids visit Los Angeles FC in season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -150, Colorado +391, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals. Los Angeles FC begins the season at home against the Colorado Rapids. LAFC was 12-13-9 overall during the 2021 season while going 8-3-6 at home. LAFC averaged 1.6 goals on 5.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.
MLS

