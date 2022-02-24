Columbia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. provides backpacks to area schools
The Columbia (SC) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders Day with a luncheon at the Brookland Banquet and Conference Center Saturday, February 12. Themed “Daring to be Different,” this year’s celebration highlighted the Sisterhood’s 22 trailblazing founders and included a high spirited, sister friendly community service...www.thecolumbiastar.com
