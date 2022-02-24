ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video Shows Home Being Bombed By Jet, Mass Exodus In Ukraine

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn970_0eNzZUPM00
Photo: Getty Images

Videos from Ukraine show civilians evacuating in a desperate attempt for safety amid Russia's invasion of the neighboring country .

Washington Post photojournalist Salwan Georges shared a video on his verified Twitter account of "hundreds of people" at a packed subway station in Kharkiv as explosions were heard in the city Thursday (February 24) morning.

CNBC shared a video of air raid sirens sounding in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, as explosions were reported in the area.

TMZ shared disturbing footage of a Russian fighter jet flying past a home in Ukraine and dropping a bomb in the area of the house, leading to children in the home screaming in fear. ( Viewer discretion is advised).

At least 40 people were confirmed to have been killed and several dozen others were injured during the early casualty tolls following Russia's invasion of Ukraine , ABC News reports.

Okeksiy Arestovich , an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the totals Thursday (February 24).

NBC News later reported at least four people and at least 10 others injured were killed after a Russian shell struck a hospital located in Vuhledar, located in the Donetsk region Thursday, Ukraine's interior ministry confirmed on its Telegram channel.

Six doctors were among the at least 10 individuals injured during the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population prior to sunrise early Thursday morning in Moscow.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

President Joe Biden condemned Putin's actions, stating that he had "chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering" following the announcement.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in a White House statement issued late Wednesday (February 23) evening local time. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Putin criticized the U.S. and its allies during his announcement, claiming, “everything is clear, the U.S. doesn’t seek to negotiate with Russia... so what do we do next? Why wait?”

“This is a matter of live or death," Putin said via NBC News . "It’s a threat against the existence of the Russian people."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country was prepared to defend itself against Russian attacks and referred to Putin's decision to conduct a military operation as "a war of aggression," NBC News ' Alana Satlin reported.

Stoltenberg issued an initial statement condemning "Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack" and a "serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security" after reports of booms and explosions heard in Kyiv early Thursday morning.

"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said in a statement obtained by NBC News .

"NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions," he added, calling for Russia to cease military action in Ukraine. "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies."

The attacks come after reports of more than 100,000 Russian military troops being present on three sides of the neighboring Ukraine, according to the AP .

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Eastern Ukraine#Washington Post#Cnbc#Abc News#Ukrainian#Nbc News#Interior Ministry
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEO: Russia attacks Ukraine; cities bombed, explosions, people fleeing

Explosions could be heard across multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital city of Kyiv early on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.) as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to begin combat operations against Ukraine. The Russian attacks come two days after Putin signed a document signifying Russia’s...
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy