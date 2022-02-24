Ron DeSantis Beats Donald Trump Among Florida Voters in 2024 Poll
A survey suggests DeSantis is the top choice of 44 percent of registered Republican voters in the state, with Trump behind on 41...www.newsweek.com
Trump will end up speaker of the house. Ron DeSantis folks...best Governor in the country and coming to a White House near you.
They are both pethitic, racist , bigotry, and they love putin , no can do , voting 💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲💙
They are exactly the same. Vote him out in 2022.
