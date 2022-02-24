ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Beats Donald Trump Among Florida Voters in 2024 Poll

By Ewan Palmer
 1 day ago
A survey suggests DeSantis is the top choice of 44 percent of registered Republican voters in the state, with Trump behind on 41...

Comments / 28

Smoke_Crack_W_Hunter
1d ago

Trump will end up speaker of the house. Ron DeSantis folks...best Governor in the country and coming to a White House near you.

Reply(8)
13
keep it right 7
1d ago

They are both pethitic, racist , bigotry, and they love putin , no can do , voting 💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲💙

Reply(2)
15
Nothing To Hide
1d ago

They are exactly the same. Vote him out in 2022.

Reply
12
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

