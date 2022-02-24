Sean Penn Arrives in Ukraine to Film Documentary of Russian Invasion
The Office of the President of Ukraine issued a statement and photo showing that the actor-director was in the capital...www.newsweek.com
The Office of the President of Ukraine issued a statement and photo showing that the actor-director was in the capital...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0