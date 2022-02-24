ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Failed Attempt To Set House on Fire With Kids Inside Caught on Video

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Talisa Windsor, 30, was sentenced to six years in prison for the failed...

HAPPY days!!!
1d ago

why do y'all want to hurt your kids for? if u can't take care of them let someone else have them ok.

The Independent

Boy’s body found in freezer after sister smuggles note to school to say mother being held hostage

A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a freezer at his home after his sister took a note to school to say her mother was being held hostage.Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged with two kidnapping counts. Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court was awaiting a further murder charge, and records show the additional charge was added on Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.Mr Toseland was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend’s daughter brought a note to her elementary school saying her mother was being held against...
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
NewsBreak
The Independent

LA police plead for help after 16-year-old found murdered and dumped along highway

Los Angeles police have asked the public for help and are offering a $115,000 reward for information in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered and dumped along a highway. Authorities suspect that Tioni Theus, whose body was discovered on 8 January, may have been a victim of human trafficking. According to the coroner’s office, she had been shot in the neck. State, county, and city officials have joined forces to offer the reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom approved $50,000 of state...
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

