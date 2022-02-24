ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Suicide Hotline Left Ethics Board Out Of The Loop About Data-Sharing With For-Profit Spinoff

By Alexandra S. Levine
Forbes
 1 day ago
Medical experts recruited to advise Crisis Text Line say they weren’t consulted about its data sharing and voiced objection to the arrangement. “This would never have passed a sniff test,” one says. Five years after a top suicide prevention hotline got off the ground, it spun...

