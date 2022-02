COLONIE — Plug Power has entered into a new agreement with two companies to improve its development of hydrogen liquefiers and capitalize on long-term savings. The collaboration with Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company and Fives means the former will manufacture turboexpanders and compressors for Plug Power's hydrogen liquefaction plants while the latter provides the fuel cell maker aluminum heat exchangers to integrate into cryogenic cold boxes during the process.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO