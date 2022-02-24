ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring: How to beat the Red Wolf of Radagon

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
In Elden Ring, you’ll often meet bosses as ferocious as wolves, and in a very specific case, you’ll even have to beat an actual wolf – the Red Wolf of Radagon. It’s the first boss you’ll face at the Academy of Raya Lucaria, which is technically the second location you are free to explore in FromSoftware’s open-world action RPG.

The Red Wolf of Radagon isn’t particularly tough but since you get to it so early in the game, you might have a quite hard time trying to beat it. Follow our suggestions and you should be able to get out of the fight alive and kicking so you can start gunning for the actual boss of the Academy – Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

How to beat the Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring

First of all, you should use your Spirit Ashes in order to summon some assistance. By doing so you won’t cause much harm, but you’ll make sure your enemy is distracted long enough for you to attack with a few powerful combos. Three wolves at your side should do the job, as they tend to attack bosses from a very close distance.

The Red Wolf of Radagon is fast and pretty capable when it comes to attacking from a distance. This suggests that you should stay as close as possible, and prepare to dodge any attacks coming from its flame blade.

Try to read the exact moment when the first strike of the animation starts: whenever it has the flame blade in his mouth. In that moment you’ll see it feint – don’t dodge too soon and get caught by the consequent attack.

If you manage to consistently dodge this attack, you’ll have the key to the boss fight in its entirety. Keep an eye out for those attacks from a distance, too – the Wolf will try and hit you with roughly three waves of light darts that you can easily dodge and will cause little harm, but are consistently delivered throughout the battle.

As soon as the Red Wolf of Radagon has ended his offensive maneuvers for a while, hit it with jump attacks and heavy attacks, especially if you’re using a melee class. While doing so, remember to keep enough distance so you have time to dodge any unexpected attack coming from it.

Correctly reading its movement, and without being too scared by how fast it moves, the Wolf is a quite simple Elden Ring boss, one which is meant to exist just to prepare you for Rennala to come shortly after.

Rewards for beating it are a Memory Stone, which increases the available Memory Slots to learn spells, and 14,000 Runes that will prove highly valuable when you need to level up your character.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.

