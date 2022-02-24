ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

New medical school scholarship designated for Fayette County residents

By Gailyn Markham
 1 day ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Gerald G. “Jerry” Blackwell, M.D., has dedicated his career to treating cardiovascular disease in Appalachia, never forgetting his Fayette County, West Virginia, roots.

Blackwell, a 1983 graduate from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and his wife Cynthia L. “Cindy” Blackwell recently established the Blackwell Family Scholarship to help future medical students from his home county. The award also grants second preference to students from the surrounding counties of Greenbrier, Kanawha, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers. The award is renewable for up to three years.

The Blackwells relocated to Kingsport, Tennessee, where he has been practicing cardiology since 1995. During his career, he served as chief executive officer of Wellmont CVA Heart Institute and chief clinical officer of Ballad Health. In 2020, he was named president and chief executive officer of MedAxiom, a company of the American College of Cardiology and the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. He was recognized as the School of Medicine’s distinguished alumnus in 2018.

“Marshall University is where Cindy and I met and began our life together 40 years ago,” Jerry. Blackwell said. “Our families have multigenerational roots in West Virginia and a gratitude to that heritage that will never fade. We are honored to give back to the Marshall University School of Medicine – with the intent to pay it forward to the next generation of proud students.“

For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu. For news and information about the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, follow us on Twitter @MUSOMWV, like us on Facebook or visit jcesom.marshall.edu.

