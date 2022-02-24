ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Government Renaming Three Areas In San Diego To Remove Offensive Term

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland delivers remarks at the 2021 Tribal Nations Summit Photo: Getty Images

Three San Diego geographic sites are being renamed by federal officials for their use of the word "squaw." They are among more than 660 nationwide sites being targeted the U.S. Department of Interior announced Tuesday, February 22.

In November, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland declared the word a derogatory termed and launched a task force to remove it from use by the federal government. Haaland noted that the term has “historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.” The department released a list of candidate replacement names on Tuesday for sites in three dozen states.

According to FOX5 , the term appears 86 times across nearly 30 counties in California. “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Haaland said in a statement.

“Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue. Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”

Each site has been given suggestions for potential new names:

  • Squaw Canyon : Tierra Blanca Mountains, Burro Spring, Agua Caliente Springs, Sawtooth Mountains or Inner Pasture;
  • Squaw Peak : Palo Verde Wash, San Felipe Creek, Barrel Spring, Fault Wash or Shell Reef; and
  • Squaw Tit : Jacumba Mountains, Boulder Creek, Myer Creek, Jacumba Valley or In-Ko-Pah Gorge.

Comments / 14

without compromise
1d ago

Silly people..making silly decisions.. on irrelevant matters..trying to make themselves more important than they are..while doing nothing to help the People..

Reply
17
Carolyn Vargas
1d ago

everything is offensive to somebody so they protest to change things doesn't make him any better so I can't people just be satisfied without protesting want to change everything so tired of it

Reply
10
Chica Chat
1d ago

soon if your birth name is white or black or brown they will want us to change that too and there are thousands and thousands of people that have the last name that is an actual color it's all a bunch of nonsense just to take attention off things that are much more important that actually do affect every single person that lives in the country

Reply
9
