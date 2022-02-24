ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

137 killed in Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv

By Tom Palmer, Sean Noone, Sydney Kalich
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXSNZ_0eNzV3Ti00

( NewsNation Now) — Several more explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, late Thursday and early Friday, as Russian troops tried to advance on the capital from multiple directions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed.

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement . “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe [sic] all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete [sic].”

Ukrainian and Russian forces continued to engage throughout the embattled country. Among the developments overnight:

  • Russian troops entered the city of Sumy which is near the border with Russia and on a highway leading to Kyiv from the east. The regional governor, Dmytro Zhivitsky, said Ukrainian forces fought Russian troops in the city overnight, but other Russian convoys kept rolling west toward the Ukrainian capital. “Military vehicles from Sumy are moving toward Kyiv,” Zhivitsky said. “Much equipment has passed through and is heading directly to the west.”
  • Zhivitsky added that another northeastern city, Konotop , was also besieged.
  • A bridge across a river had been destroyed in the area of Ivankiv , about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv.
  • A Ukrainian government Facebook page showed images of badly damaged buildings that looked to be hit with Russian weaponry.

“The hardest day will be today. The enemy’s plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Ivankiv and Chernihiv to Kyiv. Russian tanks burn perfectly when hit by our ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles),” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said the government had information that “subversive groups” were encroaching on the city, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege” in what U.S. officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and install his own puppet regime.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on a phone call that Russian mechanized forces, which entered from Belarus, were about 20 miles from Kyiv, according to a person familiar with the call.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault. Ukrainian and U.S. officials said Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.

Male Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 60 have been prohibited from leaving the country while martial law is in place. In a statement posted on Facebook, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said “departure from Ukraine is restricted” temporarily. It is forbidden to travel outside the borders of Ukraine [for] citizens of Ukraine, male gender between 18 to 60 years old.”

Diplomatic efforts will continue to try and pressure Russia. The U.N. Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms.” It also would demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

A senior U.S. official says the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia, but believes it is very important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia’s international isolation.

President Joe Biden started Thursday with adding economic isolation for Russia when he announced a host of additional sanctions to punish Russia and President Vladimir Putin for what he called “a premeditated attack ” on Ukraine.

Here’s what the sanctions seek to accomplish:

  • Cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets.
  • Freeze assets of major Russian banks.
  • Cut off an estimated 50% of Russia’s high tech-imports.
  • Target specific “Russian elites and family members.”
  • Deploy additional troops to Germany to support NATO allies.
  • Vow to respond to any cyberattacks against U.S. companies.
Will the Ukraine conflict go nuclear? Experts answer

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Biden said Thursday.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also announced sweeping export restrictions that would limit Russia’s ability to do business.

New export control measures could halt more than 50% of high-tech imports into Russia and severely limit its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

Biden said it will “strike a blow” to Russia’s hopes of modernizing its military, its vaunted aerospace industry, its space program, shipping and other industry.

“It’s going to be a cold day for Russia,” Biden said.

Biden also acted to sanction several additional Russian oligarchs and elites, which cuts them off from the U.S. financial system, freezes any assets they hold in the U.S. and blocks their travel to the United States.

In light of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Biden also announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Germany to bolster NATO forces.

Some 7,000 service members from the 4th Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are slated to come from Fort Carson in Colorado, a senior defense official told NewsNation .

Biden has made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily. The goal is to make Moscow pay so high a price that the Kremlin will change course.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said.

Watch NewsNation’s live on-air coverage here

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, NewsNation will bring Americans the latest developments from abroad and insights into its impact at home throughout our newscasts. We’re dropping the paywall on our livestream so it’s available to everyone. You can watch NewsNation’s programming, including the latest on Ukraine, at the top of the hour from 7 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be limited to the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks in the Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd admits she's going through 'hell' while he's in Ukraine and thanks people for support

Peta Murgatroyd said she's 'going through hell right now' as her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy remains in the Ukraine, four days into Russia's military assault on the country. Murgatroyd, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday with an emotional message in which she shared that an empathetic group of strangers had made a kind gesture to her amid the absence of her husband, 42, who is in his native country to work as judge on Dancing With the Stars Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Government Of Ukraine#Newsnation#Ukrainian#Russian#Nazi#Interior Ministry
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kremlin sends 400 Russian mercenaries into Kyiv on mission to assassinate Zelenskyy: report

The Kremlin has sent more than 400 Russian-paid mercenaries into Kyiv with the mission to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report. The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company accused of covertly working with the Russian government, flew in mercenaries from Africa to Kyiv about five weeks ago, The Times of London reported.
POLITICS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy