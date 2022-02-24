Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of Feb. 28 – March 6

Library News

125th Anniversary Trivia Night Fundraiser

Saturday, March 26th | 7 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Help the Racine Public Library celebrate its 125th Anniversary!

Your ticket gets you a fun night of trivia, a catered dinner from Captain Mikes and one pint of beer or a glass of wine. The trivia questions will be professionally facilitated by American Pub Quiz and will focus on general knowledge and literature.

Single tickets are $30, and tables of 8 are priced at $200.

Purchase tickets

Graphic Courtesy of Racine Public Library

Who Gets to Vote: Book Giveaway of “The Soul of America”

Stop by for your copy of the bestselling book, “The Soul of America.” The books will be available first come, first served at the Racine Public Library reference desk on the second floor.

Sensory Room

The Racine Public Library’s sensory room is now open for use. The room can be booked for both children and adults. To make an appointment, please call the library at 262-636-9217, or stop by the first-floor youth services desk.

All Ages

Maker Monday Take-and-Make

Monday, Feb. 28 | Open Hours | Adult Services Reference Desk – 2nd Floor

Stop by for a take-and-make gift from the Racine Public Library’s digital services and innovation team. Kits are first come, first served.

No Registration is required.

Make Stuff Series: Engrave a Wooden Tag

Monday, Feb. 28 | Zoom

Design a personalized wooden tag to engrave on our laser engraver. We’ll walk you through using Google Drawing to make your tag and emailing it to the library team. Then, we’ll invite you back to the library to pick up your tag when the engraving is complete.

Registration is required.

Tech Help Appointments

Thursday, March 3 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Need help with your laptop, tablet or smartphone? The Racine Public Library Tech Team is here to help! Make an appointment, and a library team member will assist you, one-on-one, with any questions you might have.

Registration is required. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve your spot.

Digital Tile Art

Thursday, March 3 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Join the Racine Public Library and Gateway’s Fab Lab to create an image using Google Drawing, and we’ll use our laser engraver to engrave it on a tile for you to take home.

Registration is required.

Kids

Tales for Tots

Tuesday, March 1 | 10 a.m. | Facebook Live and YouTube

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud.

No Registration is required.

STEAM Hora del cuento en español

Miércoles 2 de marzo | 11 am | Laboratorio de Innovación – 2do Piso | Edades 3-5

Únase a nosotros para una hora de cuentos que se centra en la ciencia, la tecnología, la ingeniería, las artes y las matemáticas. Después de leer la historia, habrá una actividad para que el padre/tutor y su hijo trabajen juntos.

Se requiere registro.

Scratch Jr. 101

Wednesday, March 2 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades K-3

Coding is easy – we’ll show you! We’ll introduce you to coding using the software Scratch; no materials are required.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, March 3 | 10 a.m. | YouTube

Join us for music, motion and fun as we read (and sing) some of the library’s most musical books.

No Registration is required.

Scratch 101

Saturday, March 5 | 1 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

Coding is easy — we’ll show you! We’ll introduce you to coding using the software Scratch; no materials are required.

Registration is required.

Teens

The Writer’s Guild

Tuesday, March 1 | 4:30 p.m. | Ages 8-18 | Lee Room – 1st Floor, in Atrium

Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the lineart for your latest graphic novel? Want to take your school papers to the next level? This program is for all middle and high school students who want to talk shop, share their works in progress, hone their skills or just commiserate about the pain of writer’s block. Snacks are provided.

No Registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Thursday, March 3 | 5 p.m. | Google Meet | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Thursday, March 3 | 6 p.m. | Zoom | Grades 6-12

Participate in a Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign of your own creation! With help from Dungeon Master Michael, teens in grades six through 12 will plan and run their own D&D sessions. Just bring your ideas; the library will supply all the materials you’ll need.

Registration is required.

Adults

Black Pointe Estates Presents: “How to Drink a Beer” with Michael Rehberg

Tuesday, March 1 | 5 p.m. | Zoom

Become a “beer connoisseur” with the help of Michael Rehberg, and uncover the evolution of today’s craft brews. We’ll talk about the language of flavor to help you appreciate beer more eloquently, covering terms like pilsner, porter, IPA, IBU, ABV, export, hops, malt, ale, lager, yeast, fermentation, bock, doppelbock, bitterness, esters, fruitiness and more!

Registration is required.

Internet Safety

Tuesday, March 1 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Do you know how to browse the internet safely? We’ll give you our best recommendations for protecting your information when you spend time online.

Registration is required.

Internet Safety

Saturday, March 5 | 2 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Do you know how to browse the internet safely? We’ll give you our best recommendations for protecting your information when you spend time online.

Registration is required.

COVID-19 Library Information

To protect staff and program attendees, programming at the Racine Public Library will be virtual through February, with the exception of tech support programs (will be in person and limited to five participants per session).

The library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on-board at a time.

The library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

