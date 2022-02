The first opportunity to play with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand goes to Jake DeBrusk. While the left shooting DeBrusk might not be the perfect fit to play right wing with the Bruins’ two longtime linemates, his scoring pedigree and his recent improved play make him the most logical candidate to get the plum assignment, especially with the reunion of the successful Taylor Hall-Erik Haula-David Pastrnak unit. And with the new grind line of Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith giving teams fit, it made sense to move up DeBrusk.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO