The Los Angeles Lakers will try to turn their season around and start a second-half push when they host the rival Los Angeles Clippers in a key Western Conference game on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Missing the injured Anthony Davis (ankle) and with the Russell Westbrook experiment struggling, the Lakers (27-31) are mired below .500 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They are in danger of having to compete in the play-in tournament for a shot at the playoffs. Meanwhile the Clippers (30-31) sit in eighth place in the West standings, 1½ games ahead of the Lakers. They remain without Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Norman Powell (foot) indefinitely.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO