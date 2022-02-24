ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings Shouldn’t Break Up Anderson-Doughty Pairing Amidst Trade Rumors

By Austin Stanovich
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor almost a full year now, it has been reported that the Los Angeles Kings are looking to acquire a young, dynamic, left-shot defenseman. Many people have speculated that this player would be acquired to play alongside Drew Doughty, finally giving him an elite partner. While I understand this idea and...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Should Bruins pay this potential Phil Kessel asking price?

The Boston Bruins need to add more scoring depth to their roster before the 2022 NHL trade deadline, and one of the most intriguing players who could address that weakness is a familiar face. Phil Kessel is able to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. He's currently playing for the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Tuch Taking Sting Out of Eichel Trade

When Buffalo Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams finally pulled the trigger and traded former captain and franchise player Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, people around the hockey world were immediately skeptical of the return that he got. After waiting months and letting the situation drag out and get ugly, people thought Adams had settled on a deal that didn’t yield the best case scenario return for the Sabres – those people seem to have quieted down a bit since then. Still, not many people saw Alex Tuch, the current roster piece acquired from the Golden Knights, as the main piece of the trade, but rather Peyton Krebs, the young prospect with tons of untapped potential.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Are an Analytical Anomaly

At 32-13-5, the New York Rangers’ 69 points are good for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Only five teams in the NHL have more points and have a better point percentage than the Rangers. For a group that still has one of the youngest rosters in the league, the jump between last season and this one has been marvelous.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From the Devils’ Impressive 6-1 Victory Over the Penguins – 02/24/22

The New Jersey Devils could not have asked for a better performance after their eight-day break. The players recently held a players-only meeting to discuss where they are at and how they want to finish the season, and it seems that the message was received as they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Jakob Chychrun
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights News & Rumors: Eichel, Georgiev, Patrick

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Jack Eichel is back and is looking more comfortable each time he hits the ice. In other news, it is being reported that the team has reached out to the New York Rangers regarding goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and could make a deal for him before the trade deadline. Last but not least, Nolan Patrick has been sidelined with a concussion after taking a high hit from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.
NHL
NHL

AHL notebook: Goalies who could move before NHL Trade Deadline

Annunen, Delia, Pickard among group that may be dealt or recalled. The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is March 21 at 3 p.m. ET, less than four weeks away. That means NHL scouts are a regular sight in the American Hockey League, looking to find young talent to acquire. NHL teams with Stanley Cup hopes are trying to determine who they can afford to lose in a trade, and if there is an AHL veteran who might be a thrifty trade acquisition for the NHL stretch run.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: Renaud, Leighton, Fans, & Superheroes

A year ago, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans didn’t know when the next steps would come. Now, the league enters a busy two months before the 2022 Playoffs, and the Windsor Spitfires are taking nothing for granted. From honouring a former captain to more supporters, the return of a familiar name and superheroes, the WFCU Centre is a busy place!
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Kings
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Trade for Jeff Petry

The Philadelphia Flyers are all but out of the playoff race this season and have to think about selling off their assets and upcoming unrestricted free agents to help build their team for next season and beyond. That includes possible players like Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard, and more. That being said, I don’t think every one of them will be traded, but it remains speculation which players will be.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways as Flames Have Winning Streak Snapped by Canucks

Coming into Thursday night, no team in the league had been as hot as the Calgary Flames, who had a chance to set a new franchise record with an 11th straight win against the Vancouver Canucks. However, that record failed to come to fruition as the Flames looked unusually flat.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Things to Know About New Oilers’ AHL Affiliate Coach Colin Chaulk

There was plenty of buzz when the Edmonton Oilers fired head coach Dave Tippett and replaced him with Jay Woodcroft from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Bakersfield Condors, and the din only grew as the Oilers started 5-0 under their new bench boss. All the excitement about Woodcroft taking...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 3 Most Disappointing Players Through First Half of 2021-22

The 2021-22 season has been a roller coaster for the Edmonton Oilers. After starting the season 16-5-0, they went on a massive slide that had many calling for head coach Dave Tippett’s job. However, they seemed to get back on track before dropping two straight in an embarrassing fashion after the All-Star Game, which led to Tippett’s dismissal.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sharks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-20-7) AT SAN JOSE SHARKS (22-22-6) 10:30 PM ET | SAP CENTER. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak (2-0-1) to four games as they enter the California portion of their trip with the first stop against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Trade Chips & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. As we creep closer to the trade deadline, let’s review some of the noise surrounding the team from some of the game’s biggest insiders.
NHL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Lakers Shouldn't Be Scared to Trade LeBron James

Colin Cowherd: “Five years ago if I said to you ‘a team is going to trade LeBron, they’re over him…’ ‘WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! ’ Really? He’s missed 75 games in the last four years. He’s missed a SEASON in the last four seasons and he’s getting older. He doesn’t give you 44 minutes a night and he’s not nearly as dominant on the defensive end. I would prefer the Lakers keep LeBron, trade AD, and blow it up this offseason, but so what if you had to trade him? LA has a history, we just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq, LeBron – it’s what the city does. Matt Stafford said ‘I want to go to LA’. OBJ: ‘Get me to LA.’ Paul George: ‘I want to go to LA.’ Lincoln Riley: ‘get me to the LA.’ This isn’t Cleveland, the Lakers shouldn’t be desperate. The greatest leverage you can have in negotiations is having no fear. LeBron is someone I would want to keep, and LeBron wants to stay here, but there’s an argument to be made that LeBron needs LA right now as badly as LA needs LeBron. His business and his net worth have doubled in four years. He is crushing it out here in business. You put Giannis in LA right now and he would make so much more money than he does in Milwaukee. There would be so many more opportunities. Shaq in Orlando was a great basketball player, but Shaq in LA was an INDUSTRY. The Lakers are not winning a championship with this group, it’s OVER. Folks, you got a title with old LeBron and brittle AD, and you’re not going to get another pandemic where they get 3-4 months off in the middle of the season. I’d like to build around LeBron but things change fast. You can’t be fear-based. This is not a city that struggles to attract talent, and right now LeBron’s business is better than his basketball in LA. He NEEDS LA too.” (Full Segment Above)
NBA
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Loss to Sharks – 2/24/22

The New York Islanders earned a point in a night of milestones against the San Jose Sharks. Zdeno Chara broke the record for the most games played by a defenseman, passing Chris Chelios, and Zach Parise scored his 400th career goal. Unfortunately, the Islanders still lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Sharks and only have 19 wins in their 47 games played this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Players Blue Jackets Fans Have Fallen in Love With This Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rollercoaster of a season. Many around the league expected them to be near the bottom of the Metropolitan, yet they currently sit fifth, right in the middle of the division. With the amount of player turnover in recent years, a large portion of the fan favorites from the playoff years are already gone. That gives plenty of room for new players to take those spots, and they have certainly done just that. Although there are certainly more than three players who fit this description, here are three of the players that Blue Jackets fans have fallen in love with during the 2021-22 season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy