“Weakness inflames evil:” Arkansas lawmakers react to Ukraine invasion

By Miriam Battles
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lawmakers in Arkansas have spoken out about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with many urging the United States to take action.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement, stating that the invasion cannot stand uncontested and that he is sending prayers for Ukraine and their allies.

“An invasion of a sovereign nation cannot stand uncontested. I hope you’ll join me tonight in praying for the people of Ukraine and for a unified allied response,” Hutchinson tweeted.

In response to the invasion, Sen. John Boozman tweeted that the people of Ukraine are “justified in defending their sovereignty with courage and clarity.”

Biden to unveil ‘further consequences’ over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine

Sen. Tom Cotton described Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “unprovoked and a naked war of aggression,” urging President Joe Biden to impose severe consequences on the Russian leaders.

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, naked war of aggression must face the most severe consequences. I urge President Biden to finally impose these consequences. And I join all Arkansans in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians.”

Rep. French Hill also released a statement encouraging the alliance with Ukraine as the country faces the impact of Putin’s actions.

“And today, Putin invaded Ukraine – again. Donetsk and Luhansk are regions of a sovereign Ukraine, not Russia. Mr. President, now is the time to work with Congress on comprehensive sanctions and coordinate with our allies to demonstrate to the Ukrainian people that the leaders of the free world back their sovereignty.”

‘Cold War Two’: Retired Lt. Gen. on Russian invasion

Also backing the United States alliance with Ukraine was Rep. Steve Womack. In his statement, Womack stated that America, Europe and NATO must stand with the Ukrainian people by responding with strong and swift consequences.

“Weakness inflames evil. Putin has launched an unprovoked war against Ukraine. America, Europe, and NATO must confront these actions with strong, swift, and decisive consequences. The red line of standing up for freedom cannot be allowed to vanish. Pray for the people of Ukraine.

Biden imposed sanctions and penalties over Russia’s moves against Ukraine and Rep. Bruce Westerman released a statement saying, “These sanctions are too little, too late.”

Biden announces new sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis

The new sanctions include blocking two Russian financial institutions and cutting Russia’s government off from western financing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Photos: Russian troops advance on Kyiv

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

