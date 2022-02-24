Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentence in 2018 killing

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man was sentenced to spend from 20 years to life in prison for the 2018 killing of a volunteer at a St. Johnsbury substance abuse recovery center.

Allen Draper entered the plea Wednesday during an appearance in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

Draper, 34, was charged with going to the St. Johnsbury home of Tim Persons, 52, on May 15, 2018, to demand money to buy drugs. The authorities say that when Persons refused, he hit him in the head with a radiator pipe and set his home on fire.

Draper knew Persons from volunteer work Persons did at the halfway house where Draper was living, police said.

“The state believes that this is a just resolution given the way the facts developed in this case,” Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, who took over the case in 2020 due to a conflict by the Caledonian County state’s attorney, said in court Wednesday.

The Caledonian Record reports that when asked by Judge Justin Jiron if Draper, appearing by video from the state prison in Springfield, wanted to speak, Defense Attorney Robert Sussman spoke on Draper’s behalf.

“He wanted to express his deep remorse for the actions that caused such a tragic loss,” Sussman said.

Persons’ sister, Rebecca Kinerson, told the court her brother had a strong belief in the goodness of others.

“I am so sorry that his girls won’t ever get to know their dad the way adult children do,” Kinerson said.

In 2019, Draper agreed to plead guilty to a charge of first-degree murder and other charges, but later withdrew from the proposed plea deal.