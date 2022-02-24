KINGDOM drops individual teaser of member Jahan for 'History Of KINGDOM: Part IV. Dann'

Puts the entertainment in the Entertainment District. They say that what matters in the Entertainment District is the beauty of a woman, but a true Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan knows that what matters in the Entertainment District Arc is the epic fights. Of all the arcs in the Demon Slayer anime, the Entertainment District Arc has the best fights with no contest. It is so good, when the arc is finally over, we are like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, crying and feeling lucky to be alive. One could argue it has one big epic fight instead of a series of epic fights, but for the purpose of this list, we will separate the fight into segments and see which one lands on top.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO