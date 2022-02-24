ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

40% of Americans experience at least one heart-related issue since start of COVID-19 pandemic

By Gayle Guyardo
wfla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Cleveland Clinic’s 2022 Heart Health survey examined how the pandemic continues to affect heart health. Roughly 40% of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue since the beginning...

www.wfla.com

Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARK

COVID-19 linked to heart problems after recovery

(Baptist Health) – According to the American Heart Association (AHA), heart problems are a common complication among people who are sick with COVID-19. But how long those problems last hasn’t been clear. Now, a recent study in Nature Medicine has found that people may be at increased risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US records more than one million 'excess deaths' since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Virus is responsible for 90% but lockdowns also meant higher than average fatalities from heart disease, dementia and more

The United States has recorded one million 'excess deaths' since the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. Generally, death figures within a country will stay the same year-over-year, with small miniscule changes due to population growth. The same amount of people that die of cancer in one country in one year than did the year previous, for example.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Doing This Can Triple Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. This factor can triple your odds of developing it. Heart health is impacted by most things you do. Your eating habits, how much you sleep and your level of activity are key factors that will have a hand in shaping your cardiovascular health. And now, a new study shows that poor sleep can increase your odds of heart disease by a significant margin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Does an aspirin a day keep heart disease away? It depends

Each year, more than 805,000 Americans experience a heart attack according to the American Heart Association, and another 795,000 suffer a stroke based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These statistics, along with the fact that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the nation, have many individuals looking for ways to reduce their risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems

New research supports the notion that COVID-19 can cause long-term heart problems. The analysis of U.S. health data found COVID-19 patients are at increased risk of heart complications for at least a year after infection. Those complications include heart rhythm problems, inflammation, blood clots, stroke, coronary artery disease, heart attack,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOOD

10 worst habits for your heart

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to your risk of developing heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Let’s start with the bad﻿. Several factors raise a person’s risk for getting heart disease — a term used to describe a range of conditions that affect the heart — including some that can’t be controlled, such as family history, and others that are more complex, like having access to good-for-you foods and safe, affordable housing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Mountaineer

Even Washing Dishes Helps an Older Woman's Heart

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You don't need to run marathons or sweat it out on your indoor bike to boost your heart health. This is the main message of a new study that found everyday household activities including dishwashing, gardening and cooking also count when it comes to helping older women reduce their risk for heart disease.
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

