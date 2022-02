Damage done to a piece of Saline County equipment was more costly than the item stolen from it. The Saline County Road and Bridge Department had been doing some work near the intersection of W. Stimmel Road and Tressin Road. Sometime between 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, someone cut a battery out of a county-owned Bobcat 650 skid-steer that had been left at the location, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO