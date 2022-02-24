ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Expressing the Power of African History through Beads with Olayami Dabls

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthfield (CW50) Olayami Dabls came the corner of Grand River and West Grand Blvd over 16 years ago with a vision to create a space for his community. A space where people could understand the power of their African heritage. The MBAD African Bead Museum...

cwdetroit.cbslocal.com

KESQ News Channel 3

2nd Annual Caravan through African American History in Palm Springs

Monday marked the 2nd Annual Caravan through African American History in Palm Springs. It kicked off at 10 a.m. from the Agua Caliente Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs. It's a way to learn about the Black pioneers of the city whose talents and perseverance overcame the prejudices of earlier times.  “I’m excited to see The post 2nd Annual Caravan through African American History in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Spokesman-Review

Kids express ‘artistic side’ at Black History Month-themed art clinic

About a dozen children put their artistic thoughts to canvas Saturday in a Black History Month-themed art and storytelling clinic organized by the Way to Justice. Camerina Zorrozua and Virla Spencer founded the Spokane nonprofit in 2020 to address the barriers facing people who have been negatively impacted by the justice system, according to its website. They can help people qualify for a driver’s license if theirs has been suspended or revoked, and can provide help after a conviction by having them expunged, reducing legal fees and more, a brochure says.
SPOKANE, WA
DFW Community News

Dallas African American Museum Views The City Through The Prism Of Black Life

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If there’s any place that symbolizes Dallas’ headquarters for Black history and culture, the African America Museum may be it. From century-old archives to images of Black political and social movements no more than three or four decades ago, many aspects of Black history are part of the daily display under the domed structure of the Dallas African American Museum. The vaulted, circular ceiling nestled next to a spiraling, winding staircase is a work of art in its own regard, many have assessed.
DALLAS, TX
onedetroitpbs.org

2022 Kresge Eminent Artist Award Presented to Olayami Dabls

Each year for the past 14 years, Kresge Arts in Detroit, a local program under The Kresge Foundation, has recognized a local artist with the Eminent Artist award for their artistic works and community engagement. This year’s lifetime achievement of the arts award was presented to Olayami Dabls. American Black Journal Producer Marcus Green catches up with the Kresge Detroit’s 2022 Eminent Artist at his MBAD African Bead Museum on Detroit’s west side for a conversation about what influences his unique style of art.
DETROIT, MI
TravelNoire

Descendants Of The First Enslaved Africans Travel From Virginia To Angola To Connect With Ancestors

Angola President João Lourenco has made good on his promise to the family believed to be the descendants of two of the first enslaved Africans in America. Vincent Tucker and his sister Wanda Tuckers are the co-founders of The William Tucker 1624 Society. Born to Antoney and Isabella, William is known as the first child of African ancestry born in Virginia. Many of his descendants continue to live in the Hampton Roads area today.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
#History Of Africa#African#The African Bead Gallery#N Kisi House#Mdab African Bead Museum#Watch Community Connect
Bossip

Black History Hidden Figures: Cherokee Bill Is The Gun-Slinging Black Cowboy Who LaKeith Stanfield Embodied In ‘The Harder They Fall’

Black History Month is in full swing and we here at BOSSIP thought it important to highlight some notable Black names that may not necessarily be on the tip of everyone’s tongue but have important, interesting, or even infamous histories that we think you should be aware of. With that said, let’s get into our first entry of Black History Hidden Figures.
MOVIES
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
New York Culture

The First Black Church in the United States

February is a Black History Month. We make an extra effort to learn about the Black culture and history, and religion is a big part of it. Do you know what the first Black Church of the United States was? It was no other than the First African Baptist Church of Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
NPR

How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence

Photos showing the lynchings of African Americans in the 19th and early 20th century are some of the most troubling records of the racist history of the United States. But these black-and-white photographs are what filmmaker Christine Turner chose to focus on for her new documentary, Lynching Postcards: 'Token Of A Great Day'.
VISUAL ART
Food Beast

The Oldest Black-Owned Restaurants in Major Cities Across America

Black History Month allows us to reflect on stories and people that have set examples of what’s possible. With a closer look at the past, we find that a vision, and the right support, help to make the impossible possible. In honor of remaining steadfast in working towards a...
RESTAURANTS

