Colorado State

Here's when more snow is expected to fall in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 1 day ago
Map Credit: cunfek (iStock).

Hours after snow stopped falling in Colorado, more snow is on the way – but don't expect big totals.

According to the National Weather Service, a large chunk of Colorado should expect to see one to two inches of snow by Saturday morning. Deeper totals may land in the mountains, but will likely still be less than four inches.

The snow is expected to start falling in the mountains tonight into tomorrow with temperatures expected to warm moving into the weekend to be above-average by Sunday.

Here's a look at the projected snowfall through Saturday morning on a map:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Warm and dry conditions are expected next week.

While the storm this week did help with median to-date snowpack, Colorado remains at 97 percent of the to-date median with dry days ahead likely to add more separation between this year and the 20-year trend. As of February 22, just over 90 percent of the state is in drought.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

