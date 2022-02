After six tough races at the Beijing Olympics, Jessie Diggins had earned a break. But the World Cup calendar didn't leave her much time to take one. Diggins will jump right back into cross-country racing this weekend at a World Cup event in Lahti, Finland, just six days after concluding a historic performance at the Winter Games. The Afton skier plans to compete in a freestyle sprint Saturday and a 10-kilometer classic Sunday. She currently is in third place in the World Cup overall standings and third in the sprint standings.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO