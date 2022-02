If you never played the original Horizon game and only saw the action-packed marketing for Horizon Forbidden West, then you could be forgiven for assuming it was a straightforward open-world action game. While that is still true, the game also puts a lot of focus on the RPG elements it incorporates with those more flashy, high-action mechanics. Aloy, your main character, has multiple skill trees, abilities, weapons, and armors to find, craft, upgrade, and equip depending on the situation or preferred method of play. All those different tribal outfits you see, adorned with scraps of metal and bone in equal measure, are for more than just looking cool.

