ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weekly unemployment claims drop to 232,000 as aid applications continue to decline for the third week in a row - a week after hitting a 52-year low

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low this month after a decline in applications.

In total, 1.4million Americans were collecting unemployment the week that ended February 12, a decrease of about 112,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.

Around 1.5million collected the week ending February 5, and 1.6million collected the week ending January 29. The exact numbers for the 19th have not been released.

Jobless claims also continued to fall last week by 17,000, from 249,000 the week ending February 12 to 232,000 the week ending the 19th, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxNIN_0eNzMchT00
US employment claims have dropped for the third week in a row to 232,000 the week ending February 19, a week after hitting a 52-year low 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuMYF_0eNzMchT00
The week ending February 12 saw 1.47million totally unemployed, compared to the 1.58million the week ending February 5 and the 1.61million the week ending January 29. February 12's numbers was a 52-year low, with numbers not being that low since the 1.45million the week ending March 14, 1970

The week ending February 12 had a four-week average of 243,500 and the week ending February 5 had 253,750.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Only five states - Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois - saw an increase of more than 1,000, with many citing layoffs in the automobile and manufacturing industries as reasons why.

Three states - Pennsylvania, California, and Wisconsin - saw a decline of more than 1,000.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000.

The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low four per cent from 3.9 per cent, as more people began looking for work, with not all of them securing jobs right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYi3J_0eNzMchT00
Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs

A winter spike in coronavirus infections briefly tripped up the country's rebound from 2020's virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth and are eager to hire.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4million jobs last year. The US economy expanded 5.7 per cent in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2 per cent surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high - 7.5 per cent year-over-year - leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Federal Reserve System has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that fueled hiring and growth.

It's the highest spike in consumer goods prices since February 1982, and a certain blow to President Joe Biden's standing with American voters less than a year before the crucial midterm elections.

Even members of his own party are distancing themselves from the economic disaster, with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin taking a veiled swipe at the White House for seeming to 'think that spending trillions more of taxpayers’ money will cure our problems.'

Biden released a statement acknowledging the 'elevated' numbers in a February 10 report but continued to insist it would ease by the end of the year.

'While today’s report is elevated, forecasters continue to project inflation easing substantially by the end of 2022. And fortunately, we saw positive real wage growth last month, and moderation in auto prices, which have made up about a quarter of headline inflation over the last year. We separately saw good news with new unemployment claims continuing to decline. That’s a sign of the real progress we’ve made in getting Americans back to work over the last year,' the president said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPAPm_0eNzMchT00
Inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.5 percent, the Labor Department announced earlier this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nC2E4_0eNzMchT00
Inflation has increased so much, on average, American households are now spending $250 extra a month 

'My administration will continue to be all hands on deck to win this fight. We will continue to rebuild our infrastructure and manufacturing, so we can make more in America and strengthen our supply chains here at home.

'We will continue to fight for costs in areas that have held back families and working people for decades, from prescription drugs to child care and elder care to their energy costs. And we will continue to promote more competition to make our markets more competitive and give consumers more choices,' the president added.

Prices rose by 0.6 percent from December, going up for the sixth consecutive time and signaling the months-long surge that's been hitting Americans in the pocketbooks is not slowing down.

The average US household spent an extra $250 per month as prices have leapt, according to a new analysis published in the Wall Street Journal on February 10.

Comments / 1

Related
Money

Here's Where Inflation Is Worst in America

Consumers are facing the biggest price increases since the early 1980s — and inflation is much higher than the national rate in certain parts of the country. How high? In one area (Tampa Bay), inflation is running at nearly 10%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices soared 7.5%...
BUSINESS
Tulsa World

Weekly jobless claims totals continue to decline in Oklahoma

First-time jobless claims declined 21% last week in the state, compared to upwardly revised figures for the prior week, according to a government report. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,368 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday. The week ending Feb. 12, 1,740...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa World

Initial jobless claims decline 12% last week

Initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance in the state declined 12% last week, according to a government report. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,512 first-time claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday compared to an upwardly revised 1,719 claims filed the week ending Feb. 5.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
CBS Miami

Biden: ‘Defending Freedom Will Have Costs;’ Stocks Tumble, Grocery Store, Gas Prices Expected To Go Up

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the aggression may mean higher prices at the grocery store and at the pump. As it is, your 401K portfolio is taking a hit, as the stock market took a tumble Thursday. As of 1 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen by almost 700 points. On February 22, President Biden spoke to the nation about his response to Russian aggression. He said, “As we respond… Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that.” Stocks tumbled worldwide Thursday as Russia’s attack sent fear...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industries#Americans#The Labor Department#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Social Security
Outsider.com

Gas Prices Continue Climbing: Which States Saw Biggest Increase This Week

Currently, it seems that the prices are steadily climbing across the board. Americans are dealing with inflation that sits at a 40-year high. As a result, they’re paying more for everything including food, rent, and recreation. At the same time, Americans are feeling a pinch at the pumps. Lately, gas prices across the country have been rising. However, some states are seeing higher prices at the pump than others. Recent data shows that gas prices have risen nearly twenty cents over the past week in some areas.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy