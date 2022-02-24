Weekly unemployment claims drop to 232,000 as aid applications continue to decline for the third week in a row - a week after hitting a 52-year low

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low this month after a decline in applications.

In total, 1.4million Americans were collecting unemployment the week that ended February 12, a decrease of about 112,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.

Around 1.5million collected the week ending February 5, and 1.6million collected the week ending January 29. The exact numbers for the 19th have not been released.

Jobless claims also continued to fall last week by 17,000, from 249,000 the week ending February 12 to 232,000 the week ending the 19th, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the US.

US employment claims have dropped for the third week in a row to 232,000 the week ending February 19, a week after hitting a 52-year low

The week ending February 12 saw 1.47million totally unemployed, compared to the 1.58million the week ending February 5 and the 1.61million the week ending January 29. February 12's numbers was a 52-year low, with numbers not being that low since the 1.45million the week ending March 14, 1970

The week ending February 12 had a four-week average of 243,500 and the week ending February 5 had 253,750.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Only five states - Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois - saw an increase of more than 1,000, with many citing layoffs in the automobile and manufacturing industries as reasons why.

Three states - Pennsylvania, California, and Wisconsin - saw a decline of more than 1,000.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000.

The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low four per cent from 3.9 per cent, as more people began looking for work, with not all of them securing jobs right away.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs

A winter spike in coronavirus infections briefly tripped up the country's rebound from 2020's virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth and are eager to hire.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4million jobs last year. The US economy expanded 5.7 per cent in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2 per cent surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high - 7.5 per cent year-over-year - leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Federal Reserve System has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that fueled hiring and growth.

It's the highest spike in consumer goods prices since February 1982, and a certain blow to President Joe Biden's standing with American voters less than a year before the crucial midterm elections.

Even members of his own party are distancing themselves from the economic disaster, with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin taking a veiled swipe at the White House for seeming to 'think that spending trillions more of taxpayers’ money will cure our problems.'

Biden released a statement acknowledging the 'elevated' numbers in a February 10 report but continued to insist it would ease by the end of the year.

'While today’s report is elevated, forecasters continue to project inflation easing substantially by the end of 2022. And fortunately, we saw positive real wage growth last month, and moderation in auto prices, which have made up about a quarter of headline inflation over the last year. We separately saw good news with new unemployment claims continuing to decline. That’s a sign of the real progress we’ve made in getting Americans back to work over the last year,' the president said at the time.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.5 percent, the Labor Department announced earlier this month

Inflation has increased so much, on average, American households are now spending $250 extra a month

'My administration will continue to be all hands on deck to win this fight. We will continue to rebuild our infrastructure and manufacturing, so we can make more in America and strengthen our supply chains here at home.

'We will continue to fight for costs in areas that have held back families and working people for decades, from prescription drugs to child care and elder care to their energy costs. And we will continue to promote more competition to make our markets more competitive and give consumers more choices,' the president added.

Prices rose by 0.6 percent from December, going up for the sixth consecutive time and signaling the months-long surge that's been hitting Americans in the pocketbooks is not slowing down.

The average US household spent an extra $250 per month as prices have leapt, according to a new analysis published in the Wall Street Journal on February 10.