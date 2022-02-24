4 digital health tools worth the investment, per CIOs

The orthodontics industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, with the North American market leading the way. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) is an Arizona-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets various orthodontic products through Computer-aided Design (CAD) and Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). Their products are aimed at restoration while also providing a good aesthetic. One of the company’s two segments, the Clear Aligner segment, consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The other major segment is the scanner and services business which deals with intraoral scanning systems such as a single hardware platform and restorative/orthodontic software services. The company has a global manufacturing pipeline where it primarily manufactures aligners in Juarez, Mexico, while its scanners are manufactured in China and Israel.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO