Ricki Bedenbaugh—the video creator behind videos from 411, On, Duffs, Element, Etnies, and New Deal’s 7 Year Glitch—has kicked off his new series, ‘Dexterous,’ by spending some quality time in Ray Barbee‘s darkest room. The legendary Krooked pro caught the photography bug in the ’90s, and in the ensuing decades he has captured some wonderful moments on film; in chapter 1 of Bedenbaugh’s series, Barbee walks you through the stages of developing a candid photo he shot of Stacy Peralta and Lance Mountain in deep conversation. You know, just a couple of icons shooting the shit, shot by one of the world’s most influential street skaters (officially), no big deal. This snapshot of a creator at work is a must-watch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO