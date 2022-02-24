ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What Texas leaders say about Russian invasion

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Texas leaders released the following statements in response to the renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine.

”The prayers of all Americans and Texans are with the people of Ukraine today. The harrowing images and videos of Russian forces indiscriminately attacking Ukrainian cities are a stark reminder of what happens when the world lacks strong American leadership. Make no mistake, this is a brutal assault on a sovereign nation by a petty dictator to destroy the democratic nation of Ukraine. Putin and his cronies must be held accountable for their crimes.

“I have been proud to serve our country, including in times of war, and I know firsthand the horrors of combat. In the coming days I will be taking aggressive steps to demand that President Biden reverse course to finally impose crippling costs on Vladimir Putin and prevent further death and destruction in Ukraine; to fully defend the United States and our allies from malign actors and enemies. Now is the time for strength, not weakness.”

– Congressman August Pfluger


"The State of Texas stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for sovereignty. May God bless them and keep them safe. The United States must do all we can to repel Putin's invasion."

– Governor Greg Abbott via Twitter

“America stands with Ukraine, and we will do everything we can to help them defend themselves against the Russian Federation.”

“The United States has played no part in creating this crisis, but we have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their own sovereignty.”

“Putin has tried to get away with as much as he can, and it would be naive to think that he will stop at Ukraine. Ukraine is on the front line of a crisis, but the security of Europe is also in question.”

“This is not just about Ukraine. This is not just about Europe. This is about America’s credibility and that of our friends and allies around the world and our willingness to stand up for our values and defend our freedoms. If the U.S. fails to support Ukraine, other authoritarian movements like those in China and Iran will take note.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

" Praying for the millions of Ukrainians who are facing Putin's unprovoked aggression & this existential threat. Ukraine has America's steadfast support & we will continue to arm them so they can defend their country. Those involved in this should know they'll be held accountable."

– U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz via Twitter


"Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time."

– President George W. Bush

"Praying for the people of Ukraine. America stands with the citizens of Ukraine in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion.
Putin has destroyed peace in Europe, he wants war. Now is the time for strength, not weakness."

– Christi Craddick, Texas Railroad Commissioner

