In one of the most daring escapes recorded, Ellen and William Craft, an enslaved married couple, gave their enslavers the slip and traveled to Boston after dressing Ellen as a white man. They started out in Georgia and made it out safe with Ellen pretending to be a white affluent man and William being her slave. The couple risked their lives to pull off the ultimate con before living a life of dignity and becoming outspoken critics of slavery, reported National Parks Service. As Black History month comes to a close, we can't help but tip our hats to Ellen and William Craft. Ellen was half-white and very fair, so the couple decided to use that as they planned to escape their enslavers in Macon, Georgia and make a five-day trip to the North.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO