Vernon Town Council OKs funds for new K-9, cruisers

VERNON — Thanks to a financial donation of $36,142.62 from local residents, the police department will get a new K-9.

On Feb. 15 at its regular meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved accepting the donation to be reserved for the purchase of a specifically bred police dog, its necessary equipment, and training with a police officer handler. Training fees for the K-9 dog cost about $20,000, police officials said.

Lisa Moody, one of the fundraiser organizers, thanked everyone involved in the community effort.

She acknowledged one donation in particular that touched her soul from the students at Maple Street Elementary School.

“The kids raised $100, just with pennies and nickels by dressing up and dressing down. It was just, it was a great community effort,” Moody told the council.

Moody said she hoped the donation is enough for a new police K-9 and possibly another dog in the future, if needed.

Local police said they have one trained dog, Tengo, in service at this time. In October 2021, another police dog, Thor, an 8-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix, died. He had an autoimmune disease and pneumonia.

The dogs are trained for patrol and drug-detection, tracking lost people and suspects, searching buildings and open areas, locating evidence, apprehending criminals, and protecting residents, police officials say.

After its vote to accept the donated funds for the K-9 dog, the Town Council unanimously approved the purchase of two new cruisers to be paid for through department’s special services cruiser account.

The cost to purchase a new cruiser is about $37,000, Mayor Daniel Champagne said, noting that the special account created a few years ago is funded by contractors who hire private duty police officers and a cruiser for traffic control for their projects. That money had gone into the general fund.

“Every couple years, you’ve got to buy a couple more (cruisers) to catch up,” Champagne, a retired police officer said of the department’s fleet. “As this fund builds up, we pay for more cruisers that way.”

The two cruisers have been ordered and will be held at last year’s prices, Champagne told the council. They should be delivered in 30 weeks, he said.