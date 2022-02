As Manchester City had not been in great form during 2021/22 and leaving them 12 points behind Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal, Forest, who went into the game on the back of a five game unbeaten run, would have been hopeful of an upset. However, despite the magic and romance of the FA Cup, with two divisions separating the visiting WSL side and hosts Forest, who play in the Women’s National League Northern Premier, it really was a case of David v Goliath with Manchester City, despite having a number of star names missing, proving too strong for their lower league opponents.

