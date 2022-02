After decades of making films, some of which are thought to be the best ever to grace the big screen, Francis Ford Coppola is perhaps about to embark on his biggest risk to date, a big-budget, self-funded feature, “Megalopolis.” And according to the filmmaker behind “The Godfather,” his hope for “Megalopolis” might actually be higher than the $120 million budget would suggest. He’s out to make a classic. A film that people watch annually and discuss with their family and friends.

