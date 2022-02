Florida (17-11; 7-8) is set to take on Georgia (6-22; 1-14) at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2. After their roster was gutted by offseason departures, the Bulldogs have been dreadful, winning just six of their 28 games, including a single SEC victory in 15 opportunities. Since Dec. 20, Georgia is a jarring 1-16 and has lost by at least 10 points in nine of those matchups.

ATHENS, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO