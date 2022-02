The New York Knicks announced Wednesday that the team had reached an agreement with Kemba Walker that would see the point guard sit out the remainder of the season. The surprising decision was revealed on Wednesday, and President Leon Rose issued a statement in the aftermath, shining a bit more light on the situation. Via Ian Begley, Rose revealed that the decision was Walker’s and that the veteran is planning to use the time off to prepare for the 2022-23 season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO