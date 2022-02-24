ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brad Stevens is in a win now and later mindset

By
CelticsBlog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce the departure of Danny Ainge came into play and Brad Stevens was promoted into his new role as the President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, it was quick to see that Brad Stevens had a vision of his own; a vision that wouldn't wait. In early...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Ex-Celtics star Kemba Walker won't play for Knicks rest of season

Kemba Walker's homecoming with the New York Knicks has not gone as planned, and it's unknown what his future with the team will look like beyond this year. In the meantime, the veteran guard will not play another game for the Knicks this season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reported...
NBA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Bruno Fernando
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Dennis Schröder
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Basketball Operations#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Tpe#Mle#Year 84
NBC Sports

Celtics give encouraging health updates on Smart, Williams

The Boston Celtics should have two of their best defensive players back in the lineup Thursday night when they play the new-look Brooklyn Nets on the road. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday that guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both practiced and are expected to play versus the Nets.
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Explains What Changed For Celtics Amid Recent Surge

The Celtics hardly lost momentum during the All-Star break. Yes, Boston went into the break with a brutal one-point loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons, snapping a nine-game winning streak in the process. But they got right on track in their first game back, upending the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason why a Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis partnership never happened with Celtics

The Boston Celtics are doing just fine right now with their core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after a strong stretch of recent play. However, there was a time where the Celtics were linked to nearly every big-name star in the league, thanks to then-general manager Danny Ainge’s “war chest” of draft picks and young assets. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving were all linked to Boston at some point, with Irving being the only one to ever suit up in Celtics threads. Irving’s time in Boston came to a frustrating end for both sides, though he very nearly teamed up with another superstar, Anthony Davis, who was on the New Orleans Pelicans at the time. The latest Celtics rumors from Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reveal this interesting dynamic.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ime Udoka’s update on Marcus Smart will make Celtics fans relieved

The Boston Celtics were the hottest team in the league heading into the All-Star break. Despite losing to the Detroit Pistons in their last game, they pieced together a nine-game winning streak and excelled on both sides of the ball, especially defense. Getting back to their winning ways by continuing their stout defense could thrust them into the championship conversation.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy