Dogecoin (DOGE): Finder’s Experts Predict ‘Joke’ Coin Will Hit $0.16 This Year

By Jet Encila
NEWSBTC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin (DOGE) is expected to reach $0.163 a unit this year, according to a top product comparison site. In a survey, some 33 analysts predicted the value of DOGE to reach $0.316 per unit by 2025. By the end of 2022, DOGE is predicted to reach a price of...

www.newsbtc.com

Related
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Us Dollar#Russia#Doge#Luckycoin
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Baby Doge Spikes After Being Listed On This Crypto Exchange

Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) gained 22% after being listed on the popular crypto exchange Huobi. What Happened: Huobi made the announcement on Friday. The crypto exchange said its deposits for BABYDOGE would open at 9 UTC on Feb. 18 and spot trading for the BABYDOGE/USDT pair would...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Shatter All-Time High Before Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst is predicting that a layer-1 smart contract altcoin will reach a new all-time high before Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 204,800 Twitter followers that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the first crypto asset ranked among the top-20 largest by market cap to reach a new record high.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

