Visiting Louisiana in the thick of Mardi Gras season, the good times did not roll for the Missouri basketball team on Saturday. On their final road swing of the regular season, the Tigers suffered another blowout loss against a superior Southeastern Conference opponent, falling to Louisiana State 75-55 in Baton Rouge. The loss was Mizzou’s fifth straight, the program’s longest losing skid in coach Cuonzo Martin’s five seasons, and dropped the Tigers to 10-19 and 4-12 in the SEC.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO