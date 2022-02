As of April 1st, The John Allison Public House will be transferring ownership. John & Ame Flannery opened the establishment in 2010 in downtown Greencastle, which was partnered with Flannery’s Tavern in Mercersburg. In 2015, they were able to acquire the old Casey’s Bar & Grill, located at 155 S. Antrim Way.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO