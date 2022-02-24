Options Strategies During Volatile Market Environments [VIDEO]

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), consumer spending, shipping backlogs and labor shortages — all major disruptors that turned the global supply chain industry on its head in recent years. It’s reasonable to expect continued issues and delays in the coming months, but by identifying key trends and solutions now, organizations will be well-equipped to improve processes and execution to shape more resilient and advanced supply chains. This year, industries of all types and sizes will be eager to do what they can to meet customer demands, diminish further risk and overcome the “Great Supply Chain Disruption.”
Comments / 0