Options Strategies During Volatile Market Environments [VIDEO]

By Chris Prybal
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Feb. 19, Schaeffer's Investment Research's Senior Market Strategist Chris...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

KXLY

The 1 Investment You Need During a Volatile Stock Market

So far, 2022 has been pretty unkind to investors. Not only has the stock market been volatile, but many investors are noting drops in the ballpark of 10% in their portfolios. If recent volatility has thrown you for a loop, you may be thinking of running far from stocks and putting your money elsewhere. But before you make that call, here’s another route worth considering.
SPOKANE, WA
Inc.com

3 Retention Strategies to Implement During the Great Resignation

It's up to employees to respond to the shift in power with empathy. Here are some of the best ways to retain employees in the new business climate. It's no secret that employees want a good salary and a solid benefits package whenever they can get them. But thanks to the Great Resignation, providing dependable income and quality perks won't cut it anymore.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch

For startups, the message is clear: Grow fast or die

This is akin to noting that you don’t need more than one dart at the bar because you intend to hit the bullseye on your first go. Most folks aren’t going to manage it. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

NEC Launches Automation Ecosystem for its 5G xHaul Services

NEC announced that it has launched an Automation Ecosystem to bolster its 5G xHaul Transformation Services, bringing communication service providers (CSPs) simplified operations, cost effectiveness and faster time-to-value for their multi-vendor based networks. The 5G xHaul Transformation Solutions and Services are part of NEC Open Networks, a suite of solutions...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Freestyle Billing Solution to Enable New 5G Services

Amdocs on Thursday introduced Amdocs Freestyle Billing solution to enable service providers to evolve their billing with a next-generation, flexible, customizable offering, future-proofed for the endless possibilities of 5G experiences as well as new services, physical and virtual goods. everal tier-1 North American service providers have already integrated this solution,...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How to Meet Customer Demand and Diminish Supply Chain Risk

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), consumer spending, shipping backlogs and labor shortages — all major disruptors that turned the global supply chain industry on its head in recent years. It’s reasonable to expect continued issues and delays in the coming months, but by identifying key trends and solutions now, organizations will be well-equipped to improve processes and execution to shape more resilient and advanced supply chains. This year, industries of all types and sizes will be eager to do what they can to meet customer demands, diminish further risk and overcome the “Great Supply Chain Disruption.”
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Airtel Acquires Stake in Singapore-based Blockchain Startup Aqilliz

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz – a Blockchain as a Service Company under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom that integrates differential privacy and federated learning on a distributed digital ledger. This allows brands to create secure and consent-based solutions to engage with customers in a rapidly evolving digital economy that’s becoming increasingly decentralised.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to use external product teams to accelerate go-to market

There’s an assumption that all startups must build everything in-house. But as competition for technical talent increases, more founders are hiring external development teams to deliver their products to market faster. In fact, many of these startups continue to work with an external development team even as they grow their internal team.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Emi’s technology makes hiring frontline workers faster

Enter Emi, the latest company targeting technology to this portion of the workforce with a conversational artificial intelligence recruiting tool. The technology automates communication between global enterprises and candidates using a conversational interface. CEO Mateo Cavasotto says this reduces the time it takes to hire people, while also increasing candidate satisfaction, thus improving recruitment productivity.
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

E-comm startup Fabric continues rapid growth with $140 million Series C

The pandemic years kicked e-comm into high gear. According to eMarketer, global online sales will exceed $5 trillion for the first time this year, and make up over a fifth of overall retail spend. This online shift has been a boon for startups like Fabric, a headless e-comm platform that...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Top 10 Digital Transformation Trends in Manufacturing for 2022

Manufacturing has undergone profound changes in the last few decades, from increased automation to increased globalization to increased technology-driven efficiency and productivity. These new trends in manufacturing, which we call emerging digital transformation trends, are set to continue—and even accelerate—the changes that have already taken place. They will shape how manufacturers do business with their customers and how they work with their employees and partners around the world over the next decade or more.
TECHNOLOGY
abovethelaw.com

Join A Top Tier Real Estate Practice

Kinney Recruiting is assisting an AmLaw firm with offices across the Midwest on a search for an experienced real estate associate. This position can be located in any of the firm’s Midwest offices OR has the option to be fully remote. This is an excellent opportunity to join a...
REAL ESTATE

