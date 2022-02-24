Pounders Repair Day Planner

Snow will fall through Tuesday morning at the highest rate before lightening up and becoming more isolated in the mid to late afternoon. Driving during the morning and early afternoon will be... rough. Ice accumulation from last night freezing up the roads combined with snowfall rates peaking (resulting in limited visibility) will be the biggest challenges. With wind speeds also peaking between 15-20 MPH and gusting close to 30 MPH, this will allow for the new snowfall to blow around on the ground, which will limit visibility when it's kicked up by car tires.

