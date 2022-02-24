ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pounders Repair Day Planner

desotocountynewsroom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we will have cloudy skies with winds from the NE at...

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

KAAL-TV

Snowy Tuesday and Day Planner

Snow will fall through Tuesday morning at the highest rate before lightening up and becoming more isolated in the mid to late afternoon. Driving during the morning and early afternoon will be... rough. Ice accumulation from last night freezing up the roads combined with snowfall rates peaking (resulting in limited visibility) will be the biggest challenges. With wind speeds also peaking between 15-20 MPH and gusting close to 30 MPH, this will allow for the new snowfall to blow around on the ground, which will limit visibility when it's kicked up by car tires.
WLFI.com

February 17, 5 PM Winter Weather Forecast Update

Sleet & freezing rain will transition to all snow for the entire viewing area. Some of the sleet and freezing rain may try to mix with the snow at times in our southeastern & eastern areas this evening before it is 100% all snow area-wide. Brief slot of dry air...
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: A roller coaster ride in temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a very cold Super Bowl weekend with scattered flurries around, things will be changing as we head through the week. Valentine’s Day on Monday will remain on the chilly side with highs approaching 40 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. It's looking like perfect "snuggle weather" for all the love birds!
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
