Florida man stuffs stolen crossbow down his pants

MIMS, Fla. — A Brevard County man took concealed carry to a whole new level when he decided to shove a stolen crossbow down his pants.

On Feb. 6, employees at the True Value Store in Mims, Florida, found that two crossbows had been stolen.

A man, later identified as Darren Durrant, was seen on video surveillance walking into the store, stealing a pair of cutting tools off the shelf and cutting the zip ties off of the Ravin Rio Crossbow, Brevard County deputies said.

Durrant allegedly stuffed the crossbow down his pants to try and walk out of the store undetected.

A couple of days later, Durrant was taken into custody after running from a deputy in a nearby Walgreens parking lot.

Deputies got an arrest warrant for Durrant for felony petit theft as he had two prior felony theft convictions.

He is currently in the Seminole County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge.