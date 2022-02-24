AP Sportlight

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

1918 -- The first neutral site game in NHL history is held in Quebec City. Frank Nighbor scores twice in the first period to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 1955 -- Boston beats Milwaukee 62-57 at Providence, R.I. in a game which...

golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huron Daily Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Spun

Alex Ovechkin Reacts To Russian Military’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Arguably the best goal scorer in NHL history has weighed in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and asked for “no more war” as the attacks have continued. “It’s a hard situation. I have family back...
NHL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Clippers edge Lakers 105-100 for 6th straight rivalry win

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Terance Mann had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Amir Coffey added 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers returned from the All-Star break with a 105-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Luke Kennard...
NBA
FingerLakes1.com

RIT tops Air Force in OT, 3-2

The RIT men’s hockey team won their third straight game on Friday night with a 3-2 overtime victory over Air Force at Cadet Ice Arena. Tommy Scarfone stopped 20-of-22 shots to earn the victory for RIT. Alex Schilling turned aside 19-of-22 shots for Air Force. The Tigers went 1-for-3...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WATE

Lady Vols guard announces plans to return for another season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee women’s basketball point guard Jordan Walker announced on social media Friday that she plans to return for another season. Walker is a graduate student at Tennessee in her second season with the Lady Vols after transferring from Western Michigan. The veteran guard said in a statement on Twitter, “It’s been an […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

