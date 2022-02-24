ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalmont, TN

Ophelia “Totsie” Irvin, 91

Grundy County Herald
 1 day ago

Ophelia “Totsie” Irvin, 91, of Coalmont, TN, passed away...

www.grundycountyherald.com

