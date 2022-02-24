ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT's best Latin American or Caribbean restaurants of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

By Connecticut Magazine
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Connecticut Magazine's annual Readers' Choice survey, conducted during September and October 2021, voters were able to choose up to three...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Oldest Restaurants in America

The restaurant business is a tough one, and the COVID-19 pandemic almost all but destroyed it. Even before closures became mandatory, restaurants came and went with regularity. Statistics on restaurant failure rates vary widely. One estimate suggests that up to 90% of independent eating places close within their first year of operation.   Unmanageable rent increases, […]
RESTAURANTS
GreenwichTime

Connecticut’s first Amazon Fresh could open by Easter in Brookfield, officials say

BROOKFIELD — Supply chain issues have delayed the opening of Connecticut’s first Amazon Fresh supermarket, town officials said. Greg Dembowski, the town’s economic development specialist, said the store was supposed to open in September, but construction supply chain issues have delayed getting the materials needed to renovate the space in The Candlewood Lake Plaza shopping center.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

11 Best Gyro Restaurants in the Hudson Valley According to Google

Greek food in general is something that has only entered my life relatively recently. My diet primarily has been overridden with Italian cuisine and burgers mostly. I had a girlfriend a couple of years ago who insisted that I try some traditional Greek food, and that it was made right. I remember the first time that I tried falafel. It reminded of me of hush puppies! Since then, I've tried a number of Greek staples such as baklava and moussaka, which I've thoroughly enjoyed. There is one; however, that seems to be the king of them all: the gyro.
Bangor Daily News

MaineHealth named one of America’s best large employers by Forbes Magazine

PORTLAND — Forbes has named MaineHealth one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2022. Forbes partnered with independent research firm Statista to survey 60,000 people working for businesses across all sectors with at least 1,000 employees. Survey respondents were asked to rate how likely they were to recommend their employer to friends and family, as well as other factors such as compensation, working conditions, reputation and development opportunities.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Miami Herald

This luxury resort near Miami was just named one of the best hotels in America

This is getting to be a habit: The most famous luxury oceanfront resort in Sunny Isles Beach was just named one of the best hotels in the country. U.S. News & World Report has just released its 2022 rankings of the best hotels in the United States, and in what was a surprise to precisely no one, Acqualina Resort was ranked no. 3 in the country, behind The Peninsula Chicago (no. 1) and Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui (no. 2).
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Caribbean#Food Drink#Connecticut Magazine#Readers Choice
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Meet Tiffany Capri Hainesworth, the First Black Woman to Solely Own a Tequila Brand

Tiffany Capri Hainesworth made history in 2019 when she launched TCapri Tequila, becoming the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand. However, the road to making history was no easy feat. Her journey began in 2012 after she survived a tragic car crash that changed her perspective on life. At the time, she had been working for the federal government for nearly 30 years. However, the crash motivated her to pursue her passion and venture into entrepreneurship.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
FOX 61

Babies born in Connecticut on 'Twosday', including twins

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several babies across Connecticut were born on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, also known as "Twosday." One hospital even saw twins, making the day extra special. At Backus Hospital in Norwich, two babies were born. Zevah-Davinity was born to Stephanie and Jesse Fitzpatrick of Norwich at 1:45...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The 16 Absolute Best Tamales In The US

The tamale is a humble, communal dish, but don't be fooled by its simple looks. When made with heart and soul, tamales are capable of leaving enduring flavor long after the last bite. To eat a tamale is to take a deep dive not only into what masa truly is but also into the story of Latin cuisine and how it crossed the border and into our hearts. At first, tamales were considered the deep cuts of Latin cuisine — romantically familiar to those exposed to them at a young age, and a culinary epiphany to others who stumbled upon them later in life. Now, tamales are sculpted, tied, and universally celebrated across countless kitchens nationwide.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Mexican town toasts tequila fish saved from extinction

Residents of a small town in western Mexico are celebrating the reintroduction into the wild of the tequila fish -- an endemic species saved from the brink of extinction. The fish, whose scientific name is Zoogoneticus Tequila, was rescued in the 1990s by US and British conservationists who kept it in aquariums and helped it return to its original habitat in the Teuchitlan river. Children in Teuchitlan, home to about 10,000 people, have been at the forefront of efforts to inform visitors not only about the importance of keeping their habitat clean, but also about the tequila fish. "The children are the ones who approach people on the river bank and tell them that in this river lives a little fish that is unique in the world... and that they participated in its reintroduction," said Consuelo Rivera, a 70-year-old retired teacher.
SCIENCE
Kansas City Star

Café Corazón is now in Kansas City’s Crossroads offering Latin American coffee, more

Café Corazón has opened in the Crossroads, specializing in Latin American coffee drinks and yerba mate herbal teas. “We felt it was important to raise our hand in the coffee and tea space since most of the coffee is grown in Latin America and you should try it in the way it comes,” said Miel Castagna-Herrera, owner with her husband, Curtis Herrera. “We want to give the coffee bean a voice, to understand it comes from people and cultures and we do it a certain way.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
GreenwichTime

CT’s best brewery is non-alcoholic, according to national food blog Tasting Table

While Connecticut boasts over 120 different breweries, one brewery stands above the rest — at least according to food and drink blog Tasting Table. Athletic Brewing Company, a brewery in Stratford that specializes in non-alcoholic beer, was named the best brewery in the state in a new list published by the site. The Connecticut brewery was the only one named on the list that specializes in non-alcoholic beer.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Restaurant Survives Pandemic, Makes Moves for Shelton

It’s been almost two years since Somos Arepas opened in downtown New Haven at the beginning of the pandemic. “We were supposed to open up in March so two weeks before we opened up COVID hit,” said Andres Cordido, co-owner of Somos Arepas. “So, we closed down until June and opened up right in the middle of June.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Orlando Sentinel

Best Latin: 2022 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards

Only one turnover in this category in 2022, though there’s been a name change. Wonderland’s Food has since become Wonder Arepa, so good that I chose to review this runner-up in 2021 to make sure its towering arepas (only a giant could call these things handhelds) got the attention they deserve. It was a co-worker tip that got me up in the grill at Choo Choo Churros, an Argentinean steakhouse ...
ORLANDO, FL
Record-Journal

3 plantain-based dishes popular in Caribbean and Latin culture

MERIDEN — The Caribbean Restaurant is a Puerto Rican eatery that offers various plantain-based dishes for those looking for a meal reminiscent of the Caribbean and Latin America. Chefs Angela Guerrero and Luis Miguel Rodríguez, both originally from Puerto Rico, recently demonstrated two Puerto Rican dishes. Both are offered...
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy