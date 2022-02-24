ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate are heading to the Caribbean: Details

By Alexandra Hurtado
 1 day ago
Prince William and Kate are heading to the Caribbean: Details The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March

The Cambridges are going on a royal tour this spring! Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince William and Kate will travel to the Caribbean next month, visiting the realms of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year. The upcoming trip will mark the Duke and Duchess’ first joint official overseas tour since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

“We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” William and Kate said in a personal tweet on Feb. 24. “We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crvT3_0eNz3aZf00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking a royal tour this spring

The royal tour, taking place between March 19 and March 26, will begin in Belize, where the Duke and Duchess will visit historic Mayan sites. They will also celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community and explore the country’s biodiversity.

Following Belize, William and Kate will then travel to Jamaica. Their visit will include engaging with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrating the seminal legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians.

The Cambridges’ royal tour will come to an end in the Bahamas where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ parents will spend time with communities across a number of islands and experience a junkanoo parade.

Kensington Palace shared that the Duke and Duchess are “keen to understand more about the impact that the pandemic has had across the Caribbean, and how communities have pulled together to respond to the challenges they have faced.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JL1zH_0eNz3aZf00
William and Kate will travel to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March 2022

Throughout their tour, William and Kate will take the opportunity to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Cambridges’ program will feature a “key focus of their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t the only members of the British royal family who are going on tour in the coming months. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to visit the Republic of Ireland in March, while Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will undertake a tour of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines in April. Princess Anne will also travel in April, visiting Papua New Guinea.

