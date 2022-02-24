Thursday Digest: Millennium Tower's sink leaves new gap; Google relaxes vaccine rules

A typical software engineer working in Los Gatos gets about $500,449 per year in total compensation, far more than anywhere else in the Bay Area. That's one of the findings in a new report from Blind, which offers a service where workers can anonymously comment on their workplaces and share their salaries. The Berkeley-based company analyzed average and median salaries for software engineers and ranked Bay Area cities based on how much software engineers are compensated.

LOS GATOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO