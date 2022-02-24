ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Thursday Digest: Millennium Tower's sink leaves new gap; Google relaxes vaccine rules

By Ted Andersen
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Meanwhile, Berkeley officials are studying a new car-free design of parts...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Francisco Business Times

Here are the Bay Area cities where software engineers get the biggest bucks

A typical software engineer working in Los Gatos gets about $500,449 per year in total compensation, far more than anywhere else in the Bay Area. That's one of the findings in a new report from Blind, which offers a service where workers can anonymously comment on their workplaces and share their salaries. The Berkeley-based company analyzed average and median salaries for software engineers and ranked Bay Area cities based on how much software engineers are compensated.
LOS GATOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Biotech startup Living Carbon raises $15M, partners with Oregon State to test its hybrid trees

Despite doing it for millions of years, trees are relatively inefficient at capturing carbon. Living Carbon says it has taken a big step toward changing that. The San Francisco startup published research on Wednesday showing that it has developed a way to make the photosynthesis process better so leaves and their woody stalks can catch up with the pace of human-created emissions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Early Money: San Francisco-based mobile gaming startup raises $40 million in Series A funding

A local gaming startup just got a big boost in funding. Backbone Labs Inc., based in San Francisco, manufactures games and a gaming controller for Apple Inc.'s iPhones. The company raised $40 million in Series A funding on Wednesday. Its investors include big-name celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer, according to a company blog post.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium#Design#Bizwomen
San Francisco Business Times

S.F. startup Nirvana raises $22M to modernize trucking insurance

There are millions of truck drivers on the road, and Nirvana wants to make insurance easier and cheaper for them. The San Francisco startup announced a $22 million Series A on Wednesday, bringing its total funding to more than $25 million. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and also included General Catalyst, Elad Gil, Fidji Simo (Instacart), Spike Lipkin (Newfront) and Sam Hodges (Vouch).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
San Francisco Business Times

Largest Accounting Firms in the East Bay

This List includes accounting firms with offices in the East Bay, which is defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and reflects numbers as of the first quarter of 2022. In case of ties, Greater Bay Area client service professionals was used as secondary ranking criteria.
ALAMEDA, CA
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
845
Followers
3K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy