Rains lead to flooding in Jerome area

Rapid snow melting Thursday has already swelled area creeks and streams to levels not seen in months. Next comes more steady to heavy rain on the way Thursday night. Winter weather advisory overnight into early Friday. 2-4" of new snow will fall overnight with higher amounts Northwest of Rochester in Orleans county. Friday morning roads will be ice and snow covered until crews can clear up the new snow. Much colder air too as we expect temperatures to be near 20 degrees Friday m.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO