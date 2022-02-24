ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 129 Bcf

Cover picture for the articleThe EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 129 Bcf as of February 18 2022. Working gas in storage was 1,782 Bcf as of Friday, February 18, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net...

IN THIS ARTICLE
