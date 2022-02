Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is giving an early vote of confidence to Halo, renewing the video game adaptation for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere on Thursday, March 24, TVLine has learned. Additionally, it was announced that David Wiener (Homecoming, Brave New World) will join as showrunner. Per the official logline, Halo takes place in “the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first Halo game,” “dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.” It stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief and Natascha...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO